Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $4,386,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.92. 462,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,396. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

