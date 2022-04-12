XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

