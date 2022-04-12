Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.