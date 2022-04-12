Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Xinyi Glass (Get Rating)
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
