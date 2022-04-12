Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Yamaha stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

