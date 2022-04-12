Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $20.86 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

