Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,475. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

