Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, an increase of 837.9% from the March 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.15% and a negative return on equity of 108.22%. Research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

