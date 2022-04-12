Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 278,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Z has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

