Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 8,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $39,155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 669,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,901,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

