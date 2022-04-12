Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.93). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 9,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,699. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

