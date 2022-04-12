Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will post $628.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $635.80 million. Ares Management reported sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,857 shares of company stock worth $29,778,717. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.05. 1,032,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

