Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 358,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,591. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a P/E ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,079 shares of company stock worth $2,714,707. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

