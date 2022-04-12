Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $6.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.22. FedEx posted earnings of $5.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $204.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

