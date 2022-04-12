Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.26). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 108,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

