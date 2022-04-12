Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.26). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 108,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.