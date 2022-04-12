Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to post $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $2.44. General Dynamics also posted earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

GD traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.92. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

