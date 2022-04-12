Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period.

NYSE:KBR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.33. 1,390,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,028. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.