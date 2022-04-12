Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $6.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will report $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.13 and the highest is $6.26. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $28.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.70 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

LMT opened at $464.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

