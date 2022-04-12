Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 298,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

