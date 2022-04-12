Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. 29,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $491.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

