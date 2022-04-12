Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

