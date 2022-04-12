Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Thursday. 151,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

