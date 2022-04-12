Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.86). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 15,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

