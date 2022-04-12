Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,350. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

