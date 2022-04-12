Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

