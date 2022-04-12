Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. J. M. Smucker also reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

