Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. TriMas posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.75 on Friday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

