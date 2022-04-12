Zacks: Analysts Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.66. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

