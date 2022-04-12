Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $418.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $252.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

AMRC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 5,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,800. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

