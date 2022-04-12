Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

AR stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $32.77. 5,847,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,162. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 4.11.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

