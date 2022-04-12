Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.01 Billion

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.13 billion and the lowest is $16.20 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $73.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

NYSE C opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

