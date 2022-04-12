Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $13.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.11 and the lowest is $12.15. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $11.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $559.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.50. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $356.67 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

