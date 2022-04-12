Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

EPZM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 2,231,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.04. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 576.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

