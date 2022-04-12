Zacks: Analysts Expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.90. F5 reported earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.12.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,711 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of F5 by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.59. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

