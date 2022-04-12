Zacks: Analysts Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will report $180.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.53 million. Janus International Group reported sales of $152.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $862.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.86 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

