Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

