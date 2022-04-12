Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $6.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will report $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.53 and the lowest is $4.85. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 260.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $27.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.26 to $36.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $37.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $6.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.53. 1,675,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,755. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

