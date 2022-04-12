Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). ReneSola reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ReneSola by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 10,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,766. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

