Zacks: Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,385. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

