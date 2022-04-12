Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to post $21.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $83.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.30 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.05. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

