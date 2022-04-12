Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

