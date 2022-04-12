Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

