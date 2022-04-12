Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxxinity.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $4.01 on Friday. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.