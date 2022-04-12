Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $252.44. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

