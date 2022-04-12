Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

