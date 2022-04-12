Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 394,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,119. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.