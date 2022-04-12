Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 3,589,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

