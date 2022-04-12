Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRZE opened at $38.04 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

