Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 895,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263,827 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 148,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

