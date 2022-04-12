Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,506. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.